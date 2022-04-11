IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans: The 21st match of Indian Premiere League 2022 will take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. The SRH vs GT, match 21 of IPL 2022 will take place on April 11 (Monday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The probable playing XI of Sunisers Hyderabad includes names like Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans includes players namely Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Darshan Nalkande. Checkout video to know playing11, squad ,pitch report and weather forecast.Also Read - Revealed: These Celebrities Will Attend Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party - See List Here