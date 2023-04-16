Home

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Makes His Debut For Mumbai Indians

23-year-old left-arm fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar made his much-anticipated Indian Premier League debut as he was picked for the first time in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for their crucial IPL 2023 game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

