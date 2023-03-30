Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Debut For Mumbai Indians In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah?

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar To Debut For Mumbai Indians In Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah?

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a big hint about Arjun Tendulkar making his IPL debut in the 2023 edition. Rohit Sharma has claimed that Arjun Tendulkar has recovered from the injury. He is bowling well and will resume bowling soon.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a big hint about Arjun Tendulkar making his IPL debut in the 2023 edition. Rohit Sharma has claimed that Arjun Tendulkar has recovered from the injury. He is bowling well and will resume bowling soon.