IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act after RCB vs LSG

BCCI took note of Avesh Khan's aggressive reaction after the last ball of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru and reprimanded the LSG pacer. He was found guilty of breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct.

