IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs with special cameo by Dhoni
Chennai’s four-year-long wait for its Thala MS Dhoni and CSK finally ended with a sensational win against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Chennai Super Kings batters, including special cameo by Dhoni, made the most of the batting that came to them first after Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
Chennai’s four-year-long wait for its Thala MS Dhoni and CSK finally ended with a sensational win against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Chennai Super Kings batters, including special cameo by Dhoni, made the most of the batting that came to them first after Lucknow Super Giants chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: RCB Suffer Huge Blow After Star Batter Rajat Patidar Ruled Out Due To Injury
- Virat Kohli Hits Back At Doubters Over RCB's IPL Status, Says '...If We Were Some Faaltu Team'
- Delhi vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 4, Tuesday
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.