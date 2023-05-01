Home

IPL 2023: Chris Jordan To Join Mumbai Indians For Remainder Of IPL 2023

England's right-arm fast-medium Chris Jordan is likely to join Mumbai Indians side as a replacement for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, reported ESPNcricinfo on Sunday. Jordan was not included on any side in the IPL Auction 2022.

