IPL 2023: Conversation Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir During Ugly Spat Revealed

IPL 2023: The ugly bust-up between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli was quintessentially waiting to happen. Both don't believe in pulling punches and have been carrying their own baggages of mutual dislike for each other. During their latest face-off, there was liberal use of the north Indian profanity which sounds similar to the name of English cricketer 'Ben Stokes'.

