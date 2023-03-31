Home

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT: Pandya’s Gujarat Titans ready to take on Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, mentor and mentee, will come face to face in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as four-time champs Chennai Super Kings set to face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

