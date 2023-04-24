Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane Stars As CSK Beat KKR, Chennai Jump To Top

IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane Stars As CSK Beat KKR, Chennai Jump To Top

Chasing 236 runs at Eden Gardens, KKR were restricted to 186 for 8. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane hit 71 off 29 balls while Shivam Dube scored 51 off 20 as CSK posted 233 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 236 runs at Eden Gardens, KKR were restricted to 186 for 8. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane hit 71 off 29 balls while Shivam Dube scored 51 off 20 as CSK posted 233 for 4 in 20 overs.