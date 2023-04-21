IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Know about Fantasy XI and head-to-head records
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 21). While CSK emerged victorious in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SRH were handed over a defeat by Mumbai Indians (MI).
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 21). While CSK emerged victorious in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SRH were handed over a defeat by Mumbai Indians (MI).
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.