IPL 2023: David Warner brutally roasted after Delhi Capitals skipper bats right-handed

Switching his stance against Hrithik Shokeen in the seventh over of Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings, veteran Australian opener David Warner produced an unforgettable moment by batting right-handed on matchday 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Published: April 12, 2023 9:38 AM IST

