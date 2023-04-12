IPL 2023: David Warner brutally roasted after Delhi Capitals skipper bats right-handed
Switching his stance against Hrithik Shokeen in the seventh over of Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings, veteran Australian opener David Warner produced an unforgettable moment by batting right-handed on matchday 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly In Shock After David Warner Hands Mumbai Indians 1st Win | WATCH VIDEO
- MS Dhoni's 200th Match As CSK Captain: Ravindra Jadeja Hopes For 'Royal' Win In Skipper's Landmark Tie
- IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs MI, Match 16: Lucknow Super Giants Maintain Top Spot; Shikhar Dhawan With Orange Cap, Mark Wood Lead In Purple Cap
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.