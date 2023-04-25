Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023, DC vs SRH Highlights: Axar Patel’s All-Round Show Hands DC Second Consecutive Win

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH Highlights: Axar Patel’s All-Round Show Hands DC Second Consecutive Win

Axar Patel's all-round heroics trumped Washington Sundar superb efforts with bat and ball as Delhi Capitals edged Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a low-scoring last-over thriller in Hyderabad.

Published: April 25, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Axar Patel’s all-round heroics trumped Washington Sundar superb efforts with bat and ball as Delhi Capitals edged Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a low-scoring last-over thriller in Hyderabad.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 25, 2023 3:36 PM IST