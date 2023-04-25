Home

IPL 2023, DC vs SRH Highlights: Axar Patel’s All-Round Show Hands DC Second Consecutive Win

Axar Patel's all-round heroics trumped Washington Sundar superb efforts with bat and ball as Delhi Capitals edged Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a low-scoring last-over thriller in Hyderabad.

