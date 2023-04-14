Home

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni’s injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games

Chennai Super Kings management is confident MS Dhoni will continue to play despite being restricted by an injury. The franchise captain is nursing a knee injury with his movements restricted.

