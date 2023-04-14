Top Trending Videos

  • IPL 2023: Will Dhoni’s injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games

IPL 2023: Will Dhoni’s injury worry for CSK? Stokes is likely to miss three more games

Chennai Super Kings management is confident MS Dhoni will continue to play despite being restricted by an injury. The franchise captain is nursing a knee injury with his movements restricted.

Published: April 14, 2023 10:42 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: April 14, 2023 10:42 AM IST