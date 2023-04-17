Home

IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to Dhoni, Know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch

IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch. We love when our cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya hit the ball over the ropes. But, how they select their bat? Watch this video to know in detail.

