IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to Dhoni, Know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch
IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch. We love when our cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya hit the ball over the ropes. But, how they select their bat? Watch this video to know in detail.
IPL 2023 Exclusive: Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, know how top cricketers choose a bat that packs a punch. We love when our cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya hit the ball over the ropes. But, how they select their bat? Watch this video to know in detail.
Also Read:
- LIVE Updates | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: All Eyes on Kohli vs Dhoni BLOCKBUSTER
- Harbhajan Singh Hails Sanju Samson After RR Beat GT, Says 'Should Get Consistent Opportunities In Team India'
- Sunil Gavaskar Hails MS Dhoni Ahead Of RCB vs CSK Clash, Says There Hasn't Been A Captain Like Him And Will Never Be One In Future
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.