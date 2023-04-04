Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: Gambhir’s Reaction to Dhoni big sixes sparks meme fest on social media

IPL 2023: Gambhir’s Reaction to Dhoni big sixes sparks meme fest on social media

The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.

Published: April 4, 2023 8:50 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 4, 2023 8:50 PM IST