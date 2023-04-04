IPL 2023: Gambhir’s Reaction to Dhoni big sixes sparks meme fest on social media
The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.
The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.
Also Read:
- LIVE Updates | Delhi vs Gujarat, IPL 2023 Score: Rashid Strikes, Hosts In Big Trouble
- Delhi vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 7: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 4, Tuesday
- Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of IPL 2023, WTC Final; To Travel Overseas For Back Surgery - Report
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.