IPL 2023: Gambhir’s Reaction to Dhoni big sixes sparks meme fest on social media

The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.

