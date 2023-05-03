Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023, GT vs DC: Fans Slam GT Captain As Delhi Capitals Defends Low Scoring Match

Ishant Sharma used his experience to defend 12 runs in the final over as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by five runs to keep themselves alive in IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Published: May 3, 2023 2:10 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

