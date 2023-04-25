Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Stats, Who Will Be Impact Player?

IPL 2023, GT vs MI: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Stats, Who Will Be Impact Player?

Gujarat Titans will be striving for consistency after they won their last game dramatically against Lucknow Super Giants away. The Hardik Pandya-led side has an opportunity to tie with Chennai Super Kings (10 points) at the top while Rohit Sharma's MI will look to extend their 1-0 head-to-head over their title rivals.

Gujarat Titans will be striving for consistency after they won their last game dramatically against Lucknow Super Giants away. The Hardik Pandya-led side has an opportunity to tie with Chennai Super Kings (10 points) at the top while Rohit Sharma’s MI will look to extend their 1-0 head-to-head over their title rivals.