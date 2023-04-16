Home

IPL 2023: Here’s Why Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Sourav Ganguly

The tussle between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli is not unknown to the world. On Saturday, reigniting the rivalry once again, Kohli refused to share hands with Ganguly after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in IPL 2023.

