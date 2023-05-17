IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Race Look After GT Qualifies For Playoffs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs race with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The win meant LSG jumped a spot to third place, while MI slipped to fourth.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs race with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The win meant LSG jumped a spot to third place, while MI slipped to fourth.
Also Read:
- Punjab vs Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 64: PBKS vs DC Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, HPCA, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM IST May 17, Wednesday
- GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Enter Playoffs, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 runs
- IPL 2023: KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Lauds Rinku Singh After Match-Winning Knock Against CSK