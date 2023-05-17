ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Race Look After GT Qualifies For Playoffs

IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Race Look After GT Qualifies For Playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs race with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The win meant LSG jumped a spot to third place, while MI slipped to fourth.

Published: May 17, 2023 12:48 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kept themselves alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs race with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The win meant LSG jumped a spot to third place, while MI slipped to fourth.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics