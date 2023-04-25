Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange Cap, And Purple Race Look After SRH beat DC?

IPL 2023: How Do Points Table, Orange Cap, And Purple Race Look After SRH beat DC?

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals clinched a low-scoring thriller against SunRisers Hyderabad at the latter's home-ground in an IPL 2023 game on Monday

Published: April 25, 2023 9:14 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals clinched a low-scoring thriller against SunRisers Hyderabad at the latter’s home-ground in an IPL 2023 game on Monday

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 25, 2023 9:14 PM IST