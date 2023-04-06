IPL 2023: How Sai Sudharsan has proven himself as key player for Gujarat Titans?
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said he was impressed with Sai Sudharsan's temperament in the youngster's 62 not out against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Delhi.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said he was impressed with Sai Sudharsan’s temperament in the youngster’s 62 not out against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Delhi.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: SRH Look For Inspiration From New Skipper Aiden Markram To Turn Tables Against LSG
- Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan For 'Thank God She Is Not Here' Placard in Rishabh Pant's First Public Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Game
- IPL 2023: AB de Villiers Reveals The Reason Behind Virat Kohli Regaining His Form
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.