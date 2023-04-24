Home

IPL 2023: How To Choose A Right Cricket Bat? Know From Game Expert

Choosing a new cricket bat can prove to be a challenging exercise for most cricketers. The size of the bat should be appropriate for your height, weight, and playing style.

1. Size: The size of the bat should be appropriate for your height, weight, and playing style.

2. Weight: The weight of the bat is crucial as it can affect your batting technique and stroke play. A lighter bat is suitable for players who rely on timing and stroke play, while a heavier bat is suitable for players who rely on power.

3.Willow: The quality of the willow used in the bat is vital as it can affect the performance of the bat. English willow is the preferred choice for professional cricketers as it provides excellent balance and sweet spot.

4. Grains: The number of grains on the face of the bat is an essential factor to consider. The more grains, the better quality of the willow used in the bat.