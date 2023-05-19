ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: How Virat Kohli’s RCB Can Face Gautam Gambhir’s LSG For The Third Time?

IPL 2023: How Virat Kohli’s RCB Can Face Gautam Gambhir’s LSG For The Third Time?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is nearing its business end, with franchises looking to put in error-free performances in order to end the league stage of the campaign in the top 4 spots. So far, defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only ones who have qualified for the next round while a total of seven teams are competing for the three remaining spots.

Published: May 19, 2023 2:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is nearing its business end, with franchises looking to put in error-free performances in order to end the league stage of the campaign in the top 4 spots. So far, defending champions Gujarat Titans are the only ones who have qualified for the next round while a total of seven teams are competing for the three remaining spots.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics