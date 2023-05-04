Home

IPL 2023: KKR Announce West Indies big-Hitter As Replacement For Litton Das

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the replacement player for Litton Das as West Indies batter Johnson Charles will be joining the Kolkata-based franchise for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2023.

