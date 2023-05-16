ZEE Sites

  • IPL 2023: KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Lauds Rinku Singh After Match-Winning Knock Against CSK

KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar lauds Rinku Singh after his match winning knock. Rinku scored a fifty in the much-needed game against Chennai Super Kings. Because of this, KKR chased a modest target of 145 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Updated: May 16, 2023 4:14 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

