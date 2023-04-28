Home

IPL 2023: KKR Opener Jason Roy Punished For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) opener Jason Roy has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

