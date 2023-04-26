Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Stats

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to revenge down Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 of IPL 2023 as both the teams take on each other in their second clash of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led team will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Nitish Rana's Knight Riders by winning the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match. Kolkata also will be looking to get back to winning ways and break their losing streak.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to revenge down Kolkata Knight Riders in match 36 of IPL 2023 as both the teams take on each other in their second clash of the tournament. The Faf du Plessis-led team will be looking to continue their winning momentum against Nitish Rana’s Knight Riders by winning the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 match. Kolkata also will be looking to get back to winning ways and break their losing streak.