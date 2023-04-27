IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Varun Chakravarthy shines as KKR beat RCB by 21 runs
Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma collectively took five wickets while Andre Russell picked two wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs in an high-scoring match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
