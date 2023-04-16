Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes History, Beats Virat Kohli To Massive Milestone

IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes History, Beats Virat Kohli To Massive Milestone

The Indian batter accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side's home arena of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul finally found some form in the match. He scored 74 off 56 balls consisting of eight fours and a six.

The Indian batter accomplished this milestone during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side’s home arena of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul finally found some form in the match. He scored 74 off 56 balls consisting of eight fours and a six.