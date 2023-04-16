Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes History, Beats Virat Kohli To Massive Milestone

IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes History, Beats Virat Kohli To Massive Milestone

The Indian batter accomplished this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side's home arena of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul finally found some form in the match. He scored 74 off 56 balls consisting of eight fours and a six.

Published: April 16, 2023 10:28 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The Indian batter accomplished this milestone during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at his side’s home arena of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul finally found some form in the match. He scored 74 off 56 balls consisting of eight fours and a six.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 16, 2023 10:28 PM IST