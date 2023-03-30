Top Trending Videos

  • IPL 2023: Know why BCCI has asked IPL 2023 franchises to protect these Indian bowlers

IPL 2023: Know why BCCI has asked IPL 2023 franchises to protect these Indian bowlers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to be cautious with their use of contracted players, especially Indian bowlers, to avoid fatigue and injury.

Published: March 30, 2023 11:18 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: March 30, 2023 11:18 PM IST