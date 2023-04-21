Home

IPL 2023: Know why Sehwag gave warning to CSK bowlers, saying ‘Dhoni Will Be Banned…’

Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag has warned the bowlers of Chennai Super Kings that if they continue to bowl so many extra deliveries (wides, no balls), skipper MS Dhoni can face action and even suspension due to repeated slow over-rate offenses.

