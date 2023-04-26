IPL 2023: Know why Virat Kohli or Faf du Plessis may get slammed with ban
Royal Challengers Bangalore maintained a slow over rate for the second time in the 2023 edition of IPL against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team were slammed with a fine for the offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. If the team continues to do so for even one more match it will have severe repercussions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore maintained a slow over rate for the second time in the 2023 edition of IPL against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team were slammed with a fine for the offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. If the team continues to do so for even one more match it will have severe repercussions.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar Star As GT Defeat MI By 55 Runs
- Royal Challengers Bangalore drop hint on Hazlewood's availability ahead of clash against KKR
- IPL 2023: 'Love To See Captains And Coaches To Be Challenged A Little Bit More Tactically', Says Aaron Finch On Impact Player Rule
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.