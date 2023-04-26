Home

IPL 2023: Know why Virat Kohli or Faf du Plessis may get slammed with ban

Royal Challengers Bangalore maintained a slow over rate for the second time in the 2023 edition of IPL against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and the entire team were slammed with a fine for the offence under the IPL’s Code of Conduct. If the team continues to do so for even one more match it will have severe repercussions.

