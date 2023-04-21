Home

IPL 2023: Kohli and Glenn Maxwell play ‘rock, paper, scissors’ during match against PBKS

IPL 2023, PBKS v RCB: Virat Kohli, who was leading RCB in Mohali on April 20, flaunted his friendship with Glenn Maxwell as the two stars broke into a quick game of Rock Paper Scissors during a DRS review.

