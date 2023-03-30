Home

IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone To Miss Punjab Kings’ Opener Against KKR, Waiting For ECB Clearance

England's power-hitter Liam Livingstone will miss the opening game for Punjab Kings in the IPL as he is yet to get a fitness clearance from the ECB after recovering from a knee injury he suffered in December. Punjab Kings open their IPL campaign against KKR at home on April 1.

