IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Begins IPL 2023 Preparations – WATCH

Just four days back, Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium saw India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test match. The venue now shifts its attention to IPL and Lucknow Super Giants held their opening day camp with most of its domestic players turning up.

