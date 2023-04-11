Home

IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana to join CSK

Chennai Super Kings' Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will join the franchise on April 10 - ahead of their next clash against Rajasthan Royals at home on April 12, the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed.

