IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana to join CSK

Chennai Super Kings' Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will join the franchise on April 10 - ahead of their next clash against Rajasthan Royals at home on April 12, the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed.

Published: April 11, 2023 5:05 PM IST

