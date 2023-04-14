Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: What is the main area of concern for CSK after their loss to RR in IPL 2023?

IPL 2023: What is the main area of concern for CSK after their loss to RR in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disheartening 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Published: April 14, 2023 8:33 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disheartening 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 14, 2023 8:33 AM IST