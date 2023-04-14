IPL 2023: What is the main area of concern for CSK after their loss to RR in IPL 2023?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disheartening 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disheartening 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.