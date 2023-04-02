Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023: Mark Wood fires Lucknow Super Giants to crushing win over Delhi Capitals

Two morale-shattering blows by English pacer Mark Wood in his first five-wicket haul (5-14) as Lucknow Super Giants rode on some disciplined efforts by their bowlers to overpower Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match of IPL 2023.

Published: April 2, 2023 8:57 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

