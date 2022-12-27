IPL 2023: Meet Avinash Singh, Auto-Driver’s Son, Picked For Rs 60 Lakh After Bid War | Watch Video

Avinash Singh: Near the end of the IPL mini-auction in Kochi Friday, there was a sudden buzz with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore getting into a paddle war for an unknown pacer from Jammu. RCB finally pushed the tag up to Rs 60 lakh to sign 24-year-old Avinash Singh. He is a tennis-ball cricketer who started bowling with the leather ball only about 10 months ago. After another failed physical test for the Army, a distraught Avinash planned to move to Canada. His father took a loan from relatives, and he was to start the visa process after getting his passport. But suddenly how has he come to this point in his life? Watch this video to know about his life story.

Written By: Amit Kumar