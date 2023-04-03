Home

IPL 2023: Meet Nashpreet Kaur, The Glamourous Anchor Of IPL 2023 Who Is No Less Than a Bollywood Diva | Watch Video

Popularly known as nashy Singh, Nashpreet is an Indian Australia. Model born in Fiji. Her hobbies include music, playing guitar, cooking, dancing and exercising.

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 31 with Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural game. IPL undoubtedly has become one of the most loved and glamorous events across the world. Well one thing that we see every year is that IPL is know for it’s glamorous female anchors that keep audience glued to the throughout the tournament. Now this edition of IPL too features one such female anchor who has become very popular among IPL fans. Her name is Nashpreet Kaur. Let us know more bout her in the video.