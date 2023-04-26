IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar Star As GT Defeat MI By 55 Runs
Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat.
