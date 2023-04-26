Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar Star As GT Defeat MI By 55 Runs

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar Star As GT Defeat MI By 55 Runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat.

Published: April 26, 2023 1:37 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match. Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 26, 2023 1:37 PM IST