Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: How did Cameron Green’s performance make it a one-sided match?

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: How did Cameron Green’s performance make it a one-sided match?

Jason Behrendorff shook the Sunrisers Hyderabad early in their chase of 193 by taking the wickets of Jason Behrendorff and Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal then seemed set to get the chase back on track but the SRH captain ended up falling to Cameron Green. SRH kept chipping away at the target though, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 36 off 16.

Jason Behrendorff shook the Sunrisers Hyderabad early in their chase of 193 by taking the wickets of Jason Behrendorff and Rahul Tripathi. Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal then seemed set to get the chase back on track but the SRH captain ended up falling to Cameron Green. SRH kept chipping away at the target though, with Heinrich Klaasen scoring 36 off 16.