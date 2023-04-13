Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali’s Dropped Catches or Misfields, Turning Point in CSK vs RR match

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali’s Dropped Catches or Misfields, Turning Point in CSK vs RR match

It was heartbreak for the Chennai Super Kings as they fell to a narrow three-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

It was heartbreak for the Chennai Super Kings as they fell to a narrow three-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals in match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.