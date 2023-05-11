Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Netizens Shocked Over Time Travel As Video Of ‘MS Dhoni From 2040’ Goes Viral

IPL 2023: Netizens Shocked Over Time Travel As Video Of ‘MS Dhoni From 2040’ Goes Viral

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. While several fans are hooked to the screen to watch the incredible matches, many behind-the-scenes moments from the stadiums also go viral. Now, one such video has grabbed the attention of many. A viral video shows 'MS Dhoni from 2040.'

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed several exciting moments till now. While several fans are hooked to the screen to watch the incredible matches, many behind-the-scenes moments from the stadiums also go viral. Now, one such video has grabbed the attention of many. A viral video shows ‘MS Dhoni from 2040.’