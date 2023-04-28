IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Fantasy XI and Head To Head Stats
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday (April 28). Notably, PBKS and LSG have met each other once in the IPL 2023, where Punjab emerged victorious in a last-over thriller by two wickets.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday (April 28). Notably, PBKS and LSG have met each other once in the IPL 2023, where Punjab emerged victorious in a last-over thriller by two wickets.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel Over-The-Moon to be Sharing Field With MS Dhoni During RR vs CSK
- IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Ambati Rayudu, Questions Impact Player Rule After RR Beat CSK
- Punjab vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, IS Bindra stadium, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Friday
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.