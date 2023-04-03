Home

IPL 2023: Punjabi Commentary Creates Waves As Fans Declare It Another Hit of the Season

Since the start of IPL 2023, fans have been going berserk with excitement and there’s no sign of the hype around one of the greatest T20 tournaments dwindling. While the full-packed stadiums attest to the fans’ never-ending love for cricket, there’s something that has captured the attention of online fans this season – the commentary! Following the success of Bhojpuri commentary, Punjabi commentary has now emerged as a massive hit amongst the online community.