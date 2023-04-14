Home

IPL 2023: Rabada Scripts History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Achieve Massive Record

With that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved the milestone in just 64 innings and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.

