Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: Rabada Scripts History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Achieve Massive Record

IPL 2023: Rabada Scripts History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Achieve Massive Record

With that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved the milestone in just 64 innings and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.

Published: April 14, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

With that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved the milestone in just 64 innings and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 14, 2023 3:36 PM IST