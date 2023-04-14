IPL 2023: Rabada Scripts History, Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Achieve Massive Record
With that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved the milestone in just 64 innings and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.
With that scalp, Rabada became the fastest bowler in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 wickets. Rabada achieved the milestone in just 64 innings and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga, who achieved the same in 70 innings.
Also Read:
- Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 3.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday
- Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 19: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST April 14, Friday
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Saudi Arabia's Richest T20 League if BCCI Permits - Report
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.