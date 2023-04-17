Top Trending Videos

rajasthan royals captain sanju samson achieves new milestone, know key stats – Watch Video

Published: April 17, 2023 3:18 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Sanju Samson has become the first Rajasthan Royals player to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament. samson reached the landmark in match number 23 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (16 April).

Published Date: April 17, 2023 3:18 PM IST