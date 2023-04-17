Home

rajasthan royals captain sanju samson achieves new milestone, know key stats – Watch Video

Sanju Samson has become the first Rajasthan Royals player to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament.

Sanju Samson has become the first Rajasthan Royals player to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament. samson reached the landmark in match number 23 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (16 April).