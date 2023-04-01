Home

IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjit Singh sizzle in the opening ceremony

To mark the beginning of one of the biggest cricket tournaments, a few well-known names like ‘national crush’ Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit singh will stage on fire with their performances.

