Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandhanna, Arijit And Tamannaah To Set The Stage On Fire

IPL 2023: Rashmika Mandhanna, Arijit And Tamannaah To Set The Stage On Fire

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is all set to dazzle fans with a star-studded lineup of performers from Bollywood. Tamannah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Katrina Kaif will grace the stage, but it's Arijit Singh who is expected to steal the show with his soulful singing. The electrifying atmosphere is sure to set the tone for an enthralling season of cricket, with the Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. With so much talent on display, the IPL promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans all around the world. Watch Entertainment Videos.

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony is all set to dazzle fans with a star-studded lineup of performers from Bollywood. Tamannah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Tiger Shroff, and Katrina Kaif will grace the stage, but it’s Arijit Singh who is expected to steal the show with his soulful singing. The electrifying atmosphere is sure to set the tone for an enthralling season of cricket, with the Gujarat Titans taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match. With so much talent on display, the IPL promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans all around the world. Watch Entertainment Videos.